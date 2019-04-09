ATHENS- Rita J. Canter, age 91, of Athens, formerly of Chauncey, died Tuesday afternoon, April 9, 2019 at Hickory Creek Nursing Center, The Plains.

Born Dec. 11, 1927 in New Lexington, she was the daughter of the late Howard Pennell, Sr. and Virgie Northrup Pennell.

She was a graduate of Chauncey-Dover High School. She was employed at McBee's Corp. for several years in the finishing room. She also owned and operated the Hilltop Restaurant in Athens.

She was a former member of New Marshfield Order of Eastern Star 346 and the Church of God, Athens. She enjoyed cooking for her family, reading, crocheting and especially her grand, great grand and great, great grandchildren.

Rita is survived by her two daughters, Christy Shaeffer of Goldsboro, NC and Sherry Smith of Nelsonville; five grandchildren- Jason (Lisa) Shaeffer, Charles (Hope) Shaeffer, Angela McLeod, Nikki (Justin) Gail and Shannon (David Rood) Smith; eight great grandchildren; and four great, great grandchildren; two sisters, Phyllis Billy of Athens and Buranita Sands of Chauncey; and a brother, Carle Pennell of Columbus.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jack G. Canter, who died in 2013; a son in law, Larry Smith; and two brothers, Howard Pennell, Jr. and John Pennell.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.

Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.