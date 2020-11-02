NEW MARSHFIELD - Robert Jude "R.J." Sochia III, 12, of New Marshfield died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at children's Nationwide Hospital, Columbus. Born Oct. 20, 2008 in Athens, he is the son of Robert J. Sochia II and Heidi M. Sassaman Sochia of New Marshfield.
R.J. was currently in the 8th grade at Alexander Junior High School. He was involved with the Alexander High School Marching Band, Alexander Jr. High Wrestling Team, Alexander Jr. High Model U.N., Boy Scouts of America, ONE Academy Jiu Jitsu, and The Phoenix Nest War Gamers group.
R.J. was passionate about music. He played clarinet in the Alexander Marching Band, bass clarinet in Symphonic Band, and he also sang and listened to many genres of music. He wrestled for both Alexander Elementary and Junior High Schools. He was a Boy Scout with aspirations to become the troop's youngest Eagle Scout. RJ loved learning new things, making people laugh and helping others. He also had a deep interest in medicine with the desire to become a physician. R.J. wanted to save lives by curing rare diseases. As an organ and tissue donor, he was able to give the gift of life to many others.
Besides his parents, he is survived by maternal grandfather, Glenn E. Sassaman; paternal grandmother, Kathleen T. Sochia; uncles and aunts, Ken and Jessica Sochia, David and Christine Dubois, Brian and Olga Sassaman, and Steve Sassaman; honorary uncles and aunts, Doug and Trina Diamond, James Harrod and Katey Harrod; several cousins, Hunter, Maddie and Kayleigh Loudermilk, Forrest, Dalton and Kade Dubois, Allison and Wesley Sochia, Ethan Diamond, and Abby, Jesse and Charles Sassaman.
He is preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Susan Sassaman; paternal grandfather, Robert J. Sochia, Sr.; an uncle, Scott Sassaman; and an honorary grandmother, Freda Carsey.
Calling hours will be observed on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Christ Community Wesleyan Church, 6275 Kenney Memorial Lane, Albany, OH 45710, from 1-3 p.m. Following calling hours, a memorial service will be held at the church. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, family and friends are asked to wear a face covering and observe social distancing at the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Ohio University Credit Union account "Benefit for RJ Sochia". Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
