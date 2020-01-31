Home

Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home - Nelsonville
Robbie Sheets
Robbie Sheets Sr. Obituary
Robbie Allen Sheets, Sr., 42, of Nelsonville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Athens, July 1, 1977, son of Connie Edwards Sheets of Nelsonville and the late Gary Albert Sheets.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Robbie Sheets Jr. of Albany, Tylor Sheets of Circleville, Kaleb Sheets of Albany, Bill Jack Sheets of Nelsonville and Danielle Sheets of Athens; brothers, Gary Jack Sheets of Reynoldsburg, Greg Sheets and Jesse Sheets both of Florida; sisters, Spirit (Jason) McDonald of Nelsonville and Rebecca (Pete) Watkins of Florida; great-uncle, Danny (Cindy) Sheets of McArthur; uncles, Roy (Carol) Sheets of Nelsonville, Bob Sheets of Albany, Mike (Connie) Sheets of Albany, Steve (Terri) Sheets of New Straitsville and Chuck (Christy) Sheets of Athens; as well as many cousins. 
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death his stepfather, Tim Sheets.
No services will be observed at this time. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. 
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 1, 2020
