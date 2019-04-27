ATHENS - Robert Bernard, 93, passed away in the early hours of March 27, 2019, at Kimes Nursing Home in Athens.

He was born June, 29, 1925 to the late George and Sarah Ellen Bernard in Jacksonville, Ohio. He spent his boyhood on the family farm on Dutch Ridge Road in Athens County. He was a Navy Veteran of World War II proudly serving his country. Bob loved to drive and was a long distance semi-driver for years. Later he drove a tour bus, an armored car and a limousine. He had a lifelong interest in travel, grand cars, refinishing antique tractors and gardening.

On March 30, 2005 he married Mildred Bernard, who survives. Additional relatives were a step-daughter, Anita (Steven) Smith; a very special niece, Judy (Bill) Algeo; sister-in-law, Ruth (Daniel) Bernard and Marilyn (Doug) Martin. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Cheryl (Kenneth) Ewing, Roger (Joyce) Whaley, Ralph (Karen) Bernard, James (Ellie) Bernard, Ruth (David) Stephenson, and Larry (Linda) Bernard.

He was pre-deceased in death by brothers, Harvey (Lula) Bernard, Arnold (Nellie) Bernard, Vern (Hazel) Bernard, Herman (Betty) Bernard and Jack (Maxine) Bernard, as well as sisters Alethea (Ray) Whaley and Gertrude (Dave) Morgan, and nephew, Terry Whaley.

Services will be Tuesday, April 30 at 11 a.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with H. Willard Love officiating. Friends may call Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 28, 2019