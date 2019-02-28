ATHENS - Robert Lee Congrove of Athens, passed away Wednesday evening, Feb. 27, 2019. Born Dec. 28, 1940, he was the son of the late Pete and Alice Lonas Topakas. He was married to his high school sweetheart and wife of 59 years Carol Bartlett Congove.

Bob was a proud Navy Veteran, serving our country for 10 years on the Grand Canyon, Delta, Scoffield, and Higbee during Vietnam and Cuban Missile Crisis. When he returned home, he worked for ABEX before becoming a proud United Coal Miner at the Raccoon Mine #3 where he retired. He was an avid Ohio State Fan and his love for sports was passed down to his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Bartlett Congrove; a son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Lisa Congrove of Athens; a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Patrick Johnson of Bradenton Florida; his six grandchildren Matt Congrove, Marc Congrove, Travis and Qarnissa Everett, Hadley and Ali Everett, Bethaney Ulbrich, and Dustin Ulbrich; and his great-children Lane, Lana, Sophia, Kamden and Hadley. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Alice Topakas; two brothers and sister-in-laws, Jim and Thelma Congrove, Bill and Gladys Congrove; a sister and brother-in-law City and Lewis Bernardi; and great-granddaughter Acelynn.

Funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 4 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Barry Bolin officiating. Friends may call Sunday 2 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. One last time Dad: O-H