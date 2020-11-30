ATHENS - Robert G. "Kap" Kappes, 92, was born in Cincinnati, OH on Oct. 29, 1928. He died on Nov. 26, 2020 in Athens, OH.
Growing up, Kap attended Western Hills High School and then moved on to Miami of Ohio University where he excelled at his studies and as a member of the varsity football team.
At Miami, Kap met his wife Jo and they married shortly after graduation. Kap began his professional life as a teacher and football coach at his alma mater, Western Hills High School.
In 1958, He joined the football coaching staff at Ohio University. Kap coached football in Athens as an assistant coach and as the interim head coach in 1978 until he retired from coaching in 1993. Kap remained a respected member of the Ohio University and Athens communities throughout his life. Kap was elected to the Ohio University Athletic Hall of Fame and to the Miami University Cradle of Coaches.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years Jo; his children, Steve and his wife Kathleen, Peggy and her husband Bruce, Linda and her husband Ted; ten grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was buried on Nov. 30, 2020 in Memory Gardens in Athens, OH. Arrangements were with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Online condolence are available at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
.
Remembrances in honor of Kap may be made to the Ohio University Football Program.