Robert Johnson II
ATHENS - Robert Johnson III, 13 days, of Athens, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Ohio Health O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens. Born Nov. 4, 2020 in Athens he was the son of Robert Johnson, Jr. and Kelly Richardson.
Robert is survived by his parents, Robert Johnson, Jr. and Kelly Richardson of Athens; a sister, Raelynn Johnson; a brother, Braycen Davidson; grandparents, Georgia Davis, Buddy Richardson, Robert Johnson, Sr.; aunts, Amy and Amanda Richardson and Patsy Davis; uncles, Travis and Buddy Richardson; also surviving are several cousins.
Funeral service was held Nov. 23 at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. Phil Foster officiating. Burial was in Hocking Cemetery, The Plains. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
