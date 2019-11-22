|
BOCA RATON, Florida - Robert Junior Hartman, 87, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away on Nov. 14, 2019.
He was born on Jan. 30, 1932 in East Fultonham, Ohio, the son of the late Phoeba Tom Hartman and Robert Eugene Hartman. Robert served in the army during the Korean War and worked as a foreman supervisor at Columbus Coated Fabrics in Columbus for more than 40 years.
He owned and operated as many as a dozen rental properties in Central Ohio area from 1960's through the 2000's. He and his wife, Thelma Beatty Hartman, were residents of Albany, Athens, Columbus and Pickerington, Ohio, before relocating to Boca Raton, Florida in 2004 to live with their daughter. Robert and Thelma were both graduates of Albany High School in Albany.
Robert is survived by his wife, Thelma Beatty Hartman; a daughter, Susan Hartman Barton; a son-in-law, Gary Barton; grandchildren, Connor Barton, Christine Barton and Cameron Barton; his niece, Kathy Norris; nephews, Tom Harman and William Harman; sister-in-laws, Edna Beatty Coen and Ethel Beatty Dowell; a brother-in-law, Jay Dowell; and many other nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Phoeba and Robert Hartman, and his sister, Bernice Harman Scoates.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Glick Funeral Home in Boca Raton, Florida, with Pastor Jason Whitener officiating.
Burial will be on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 in the South Florida National Veterans Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 24, 2019