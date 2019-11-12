|
CHILLICOTHE - Robert L. Fick, 91, of Chillicothe, passed from this life on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Story Point of Grove City, following an extended illness.
He was born Jan. 28, 1928 in Nelsonville, the son of William and Zuretta (Fellum) Fick. On Aug. 8, 1954 he married Martha Jo "Martie" Betts, who preceded him in death on Jan. 5, 2016. They shared 62 years together.
Surviving are daughters, Debbie (Don) Funk, London and Bettsy Fick, Grove City; a son, Rob (Sandy) Fick, Italy; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Myrtle Wharton, Virginia Hawkins and Anita Wolfe, all of Nelsonville.
Bob was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in WW II. He was a supervisor with Columbus and Southern Electric/AEP, retiring with 36 years of service. A member of Trinity U.M. Church, he as an avid sports fan, a life-long Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed golf. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, with Rev. Euggle Robertson officiating. The family will receive friends at the Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home on Friday from 4-6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Assocation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601 ().
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 13, 2019