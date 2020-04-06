|
|
CHESTERHILL - Robert "Bob" G. Mayle, 80 of Chesterhill, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born on April 3, 1940 in Amesville to the late Luther Mayle and Erma Crippen Mayle. He married Gloria Lee Croston on April 26, 1961. A Private family service will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2020 at noon at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill with burial following in the Chesterhill Cemetery. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 7, 2020