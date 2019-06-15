Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
For more information about
Robert McCune
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McCune
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Coondog" McCune

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert "Coondog" McCune Obituary
MILLFIELD - Robert "Coondog" McCune, Sr., 84, of Millfield, died Wednesday morning, June 12, 2019, at his home.
Born June 18, 1934 in Millfield, he was the son of the late Hughie and Goldie Wilson McCune.
He married Permelia "Pam" Heck on March 16, 1956 who survives, and from this union, two children, Robert (Reva) McCune, Jr. and Sarah (Fred) Farson; four grandchildren, Kenneth McCune, Pamela Farson, Kelly (TJ) Montgomery and Cheryl Slone; three step-grandchildren, Matt Driggs, Jeremy Driggs and Tara Neff; six great-grandchildren, Madi McCune, Donovan Slone, Cameron Montgomery, Makenna McCune, Kiya Montgomery and Sam McCune; seven step-great grandchildren; a brother, Hugie "Moon" (Sheryl) McCune; three sisters, Dorothy Pinkerton, Lucille (Carroll) Kimes and Donna (Jerry) Storer; special fiends, Jim, Jenny, Tyler Peacock and Lindsey (Curtis) King.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Pete; a sister, Goldie, and a granddaughter, Ashley.
No services will be observed. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, where friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
Download Now