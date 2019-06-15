|
|
MILLFIELD - Robert "Coondog" McCune, Sr., 84, of Millfield, died Wednesday morning, June 12, 2019, at his home.
Born June 18, 1934 in Millfield, he was the son of the late Hughie and Goldie Wilson McCune.
He married Permelia "Pam" Heck on March 16, 1956 who survives, and from this union, two children, Robert (Reva) McCune, Jr. and Sarah (Fred) Farson; four grandchildren, Kenneth McCune, Pamela Farson, Kelly (TJ) Montgomery and Cheryl Slone; three step-grandchildren, Matt Driggs, Jeremy Driggs and Tara Neff; six great-grandchildren, Madi McCune, Donovan Slone, Cameron Montgomery, Makenna McCune, Kiya Montgomery and Sam McCune; seven step-great grandchildren; a brother, Hugie "Moon" (Sheryl) McCune; three sisters, Dorothy Pinkerton, Lucille (Carroll) Kimes and Donna (Jerry) Storer; special fiends, Jim, Jenny, Tyler Peacock and Lindsey (Curtis) King.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Pete; a sister, Goldie, and a granddaughter, Ashley.
No services will be observed. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, where friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on June 16, 2019