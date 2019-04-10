ATHENS - Robert W. Moore died Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Bend, Oregon. Born Jan. 27, 1944, to Clarence and Feryl Moore of Hermiston, Ore., he was the sixth of eight children.

Bob, as he was known by friends and family alike, graduated high school as a Hermiston Bulldog in 1962, and then attended Walla Walla College to study history and education. He became a school teacher and principal in the Adventist school system. Bob chose to pursue medicine, so he went back to school to fulfill his pre-med requirements at Walla Walla College.

With a wife and three young kids, he then began medical school at the Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine, graduating in 1978. After medical school, Bob took his wife and now four kids to Cleveland, Ohio, where he did his residency and internship in orthopedics. For a time, Bob practiced privately in Yakima, Washington, then moved to Athens, Ohio, where he worked both as a professor and clinician at Ohio University's College of Osteopathic Medicine before opening his own private practice.

Bob was an avid fisherman, a gun collector, a voracious reader, and an exceptional cook.

He is survived by his children, Todd Moore and his wife Maisha, Emilie Moore Torretta and her husband Gary, Craig Moore and his wife Sheila, Rebecca Moore Lubbers and her husband Bryan; as well as his beloved grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; and two favorite sisters, Daisy and Lila.

Bob will be missed for his quick wit, his generosity, his insightful advice, and his love. Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary