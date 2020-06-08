MURRELLS INLET, SC - A long-time Murrells Inlet, SC resident, Bob Myers, originally of Marion, IN, was a Vietnam veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart. He was a retired higher education administrator and parks service professional. He is survived by his devoted wife, Kathy (Chapman); daughters, Natalie Godfrey (Rodney), IN, and Erin Myers (Lindsey Elkins), CO, as well as grandchildren, Mason and Taylor Godfrey and Oliver and Rowan Elkins. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Lebamoff (Dr.Nicholas). His special interests in life were camping, traveling, sailing and genealogy.
For further family information and to express online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.