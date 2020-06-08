Robert "Bob" Myers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MURRELLS INLET, SC - A long-time Murrells Inlet, SC resident, Bob Myers, originally of Marion, IN, was a Vietnam veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart. He was a retired higher education administrator and parks service professional. He is survived by his devoted wife, Kathy (Chapman); daughters, Natalie Godfrey (Rodney), IN, and Erin Myers (Lindsey Elkins), CO, as well as grandchildren, Mason and Taylor Godfrey and Oliver and Rowan Elkins. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Lebamoff (Dr.Nicholas). His special interests in life were camping, traveling, sailing and genealogy.
For further family information and to express online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved