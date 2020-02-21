|
|
Robert Joseph "Bo" Seals, flew away to his heavenly kingdom, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020 as a result of a freak logging accident. Bo loved people and loved to help anyone. Bo was an organ donor. He helped with and structured many Charity organizations.
Bo had great accomplishments and rewards from being very active in 4-H and FFA. Talking to anyone and everyone is what helped him gain his auctioneer license (where he would use crazy witty words that made people laugh at him just to get their focus) and to also be successful in his logging business, Seals Wood Resources, llc. He also had a successful long career in the banking industry where again, Bo was able to assist many people and offer his knowledge to his customers to reach their financial needs and goals.
He had a compassion for marbles, glass, pottery, pictures (especially Leslie Cope's) and buying and selling his trades.
Bo was born July 27, 1974, as the oldest child to Robert "Bob" and Debra "Debbie" (Griffin) Seals in Lancaster, Ohio. Their oldest "Boy" and their "Prince" as they would refer to him. Beside his parents, Bo is survived by best friend and life companion Niki; his only son that he loved and cherished beyond the stars that gave him the warmest heart of all when they were together, Nathan (Madison Noble) Seals; his one and only baby brother (as he referred to him), Jeremy Seals (he was oh so thankful for his sister-in-law, Danielle Seals, for putting up with his brother); his nephews that he adored and loved so greatly, Colton, Jacob and Mason Seals. He would get excitement like being a kid again in his eyes when they were around. Bo's sweetest kind loving Grandma, Zelma "Kathryn" (Hill) Seals whom always would make his favorite breakfast, toast with butter, homemade jelly and peanut butter, after many mornings spending the night at her house and his son's bonus brother, Jarrod Vanoster. Several aunts, uncles, many cousins and many many special friends. He is preceded in death by his Grandparents, James "Howard" Seals, Beatrice and Raymond Helber, and Edwin "Dana" Griffin.
Bo never met a stranger. He loved life to the fullest. He was a graduate of New Lexington high school class of 1992. Bo referred to his many colleagues as they were family. He always was putting everyone else's needs before his own.
Calling hours will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 and from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Grace Community Church of the Nazarene, 7945 Tunnel Hill Road, New Lexington, Ohio.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at the church with Pastor Jeff Gilkerson and Pastor Larry Brisker officiating.
Burial will follow in Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio.
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 22, 2020