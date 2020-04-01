|
|
ATHENS - Robert L. Steenrod, 77, of Athens, died Saturday morning, March 28, 2020.
Born Nov. 27, 1944 in Logan, he was the son of the late John and Helen Cook Steenrod.
He was a 1960 graduate of Nelsonville High School. He retired from American Electric Power and was an avid bible student, elder and Auxiliary Pilgrim with LHMM Bible Standard Ministries and was a US Navy Veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathryn; two children, Bruce (Becky) Steenrod of Nelsonville, David (Lisa Bailey) Steenrod of Athens; four grandchildren, Steven Sauters, Christian Baumgarner, Dawson Steenrod, Davin Steenrod; one great-grandchild, Vivian Sauters.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas Steenrod, Richard Steenrod and Dale Steenrod.
A memorial service will planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LHMM Bible Standard Ministries, 1156 St. Matthews Road, Chester Springs, PA 19425-2700. Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends may leave the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 2, 2020