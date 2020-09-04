Robert Trace

JACKSONVILLE - Robert G. Trace, 93, of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born Nov. 7, 1926 in Glouster. He was the son of the late James and Garnet Waldeck Trace.
Bob was very patriotic and proud of his military service. He was a WWII Air Force veteran and was a life member of the Glouster American Legion Post #414. Bob was always there supporting his grandchildren in their school and athletic events. He was an avid Trimble Tomcat, Cincinnati Bengals and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He enjoyed playing golf and will be remembered by seeing him driving his golf cart with his dog Sam beside him. He retired from Columbus and Southern Ohio Electric Company after 34 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Pauline Roback Trace; three sons, Tom (Kathy) Trace, Tony (Becky) Trace, and Todd (Rhonda Mingus) Trace, all of Glouster; two step-sons, Dave (Sharon Angle) Moleski of Jacksonville and Jerry (Lori) Moleski of Glouster; six grandchildren, Misty (Tracy) Montgomery, Tonya (Bobby) Burdette, Brady (Madison) Trace, Bobby Trace, Jeff (Swathi) Trace, and Julie Trace; five step-grandchildren, Jennifer Moleski, Matt (Katie) Moleski, Jeri Lynn (Alex) Moleski-Shust, Michael (Melissa) Moleski and Jeremy Moleski; nine great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Brandon Burdette, Braydon, Brody, and Braxton Montgomery, Armaan and Arjun Trace and Mason and Camden Trace; five step-great-grandchildren, Cayden Ward, Jaxson Shust, Piper Moleski, Madisyn Moleski and Tanner MacDowell; one sister, Janet Auer; two special daughters-in-law, Penny Trace and Bobbi Moleski; four sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Bentz, Mary Jo (Larry) Bycofski, Norma (Dave Carter), and Geneva Collins; brother-in-law Dean (Barb) Collins, and his beloved dog Sam.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Collins Trace who passed away in 1977; a son, Keith Trace who passed away in 2010; two brothers, Marvin (Carolyn) Trace and Jack (Wanda) Trace; a sister, Jo Ann (Robert) Tilley; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Andrew and Elizabeth Roback; and brother-in-law, Richard Bentz.
The family would like to extend a thank you to special neighbors, Della Wells, Sandy Bickley, and Jim and Sharon Auer, and also to Larissa, Sheila, and Janet with Ohio Health Hospice and Nikki and Amanda from Ohio Home Health.
There will be a private graveside service held at a later date. The family would like contributions to either the Keith Trace Strength Building Foundation, c/o Sandy Gyure, PO Box 187, Glouster, OH 45732 or Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, OH 45701. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com
