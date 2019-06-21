CARBON HILL - Robert L. Tuthill Sr., 73, of Carbon Hill passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center - Comprehensive Cancer Center at The James in Columbus. He was born March 25, 1946 in Columbus, son of the late Richard William and Winifred Waymire Tuthill. Robert was married to Janet M. Henson Tuthill for 27 years, who survives.

He was a finish carpenter who loved to fish, eat, mow grass and bowl. Robert enjoyed spending time his grandchildren and great grandchildren, loved to travel and he always had great life journey stories.

Robert is survived by his sons, Robert L. (Patricia) Tuthill Jr. of Lubbock, Texas and Richard William (Krista) Stubblefield of Miles City, Montana; stepson, Richard "R.C." (Jessica) Coe II of Nelsonville; daughter, Teresa Tuthill of Gahanna; twelve grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, Raymond Tuthill of New Mexico; sisters, Tina Tuthill of Johnstown and Susan Bennett of Nevada, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and Dick Tuthill.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Robert L. Tuthill to The James Cancer Hospital, c/o OSU Foundation, 1480 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43221.

Published in The Athens Messenger on June 23, 2019