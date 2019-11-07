Home

Robert W. Carr Sr.

Robert W. Carr Sr. Obituary
NELSONVILLE - Robert W. Carr Sr., 68, of Nelsonville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his residence.
He was born June 14, 1951 in Athens. He formerly worked at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital in the maintenance department. Robert was past Vice President and member of the Glouster Eagles Aerie #468 and a former member of the Glouster Moose Lodge #1197. He was a movie lover, especially westerns, and enjoyed studying the history of Indians.
He is survived by a son, Robert W. (Krissie) Carr of Pomeroy; two sisters, Candi (Gary Braglin) Holly of Nelsonville and Shirley Ann Congrove of Jacksonville; nieces and nephews, Robert Kyle (Teresa) Holly, Daniel George (Michelle) Holly, Cinamon McGee and Connie Boldman; great-nieces and great-nephews, Daniel (Chance) Dishong, Krystal Holly, Zena Holly and her bestest buddy, Cheyanne Holly; and all of his Eagles brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Carr; his mother, Carolyn Corwin Harkness; a stepfather, Charles "Pete" Harkness; and a sister, Ruth Carr.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Interment will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where there will be an Eagles service held at 7:30 p.m. Contributions can be made to the Glouster Eagles Diabetes Fund, 80 1/2 High St., Glouster, OH 45732.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 8, 2019
