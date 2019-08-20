|
|
ATHENS - Robert H. "Bob" Wakefield, 95, of Athens, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
He was born Sept. 13, 1923 in Athens to W.H. "Wink" Wakefield and Margaret McGucken Wakefield.
His early education was at Putnam School and then graduated from Athens High School. Following high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve in World War II. He was stationed on the USS Gunnison where he served in the Pacific Theatre until the war ended.
After returning from the war, he, along with his brother, Jim Wakefield, and their father, built and opened Wakefield's Garage on Richland Avenue. They first sold Studebaker cars and operated a Gulf Gas Station. After two moves and many years later, Bob, along with his son Michael, continued the business selling Gravely tractors, farm and lawn equipment, that continues today.
Bob was well known for his tireless work ethic. He continued going to and working at the garage every day until his health failed, only four months before his passing.
Other than his interest in the Cincinnati Reds, his main love was his family. He was married to Betty Daft Wakefield for 75 years. Betty passed away June 14, 2018. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him much joy.
Besides his parents and wife, Bob is preceded in death by his brother, Jim Wakefield, and his sister, Betty Wood.
Those who survive him are his daughter, Linda Keffer of Athens; his son, Michael (Susan) Wakefield of Athens; two granddaughters, Gwen (Scott) Brooks and Amy (Tony) Dicken; four great-grandchildren, Mitch Dicken, Sydney Dicken, Shay Brooks and Seth Brooks; two sisters-in-law, Betty Wakefield and Nancy Daft; also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
The Wakefield family would like to express its sincere gratitude to the nurse and aides at Brookside Therapy at Hickory Creek and OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice for their absolutely excellent attention and care of Bob during his stay there.
Funeral Service will be conducted Friday at 11 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Pastor Mark Mitera officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Military Rites will be conducted by K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion and VFW Post 9897 Honor Guards at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 444 W. Union St. Suite C, Athens, OH 45701.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 21, 2019