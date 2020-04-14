Home

Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
Robynn Arnold Obituary
GLOUSTER - Robynn Elizabeth Arnold, 4 days, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
She is survived by her parents, Robert E. Arnold and Kenlynn A. Dixon, both of Glouster; maternal grandparents, Kyle Dixon of Glouster and Amanda (Josh Rose) Dixon of Glouster; paternal grandparents, Bob and Brenda Arnold of Glouster; aunts and uncles, Kylee Dixon, Makenzie (Trey) Coen, Amanda Arnold, Brandon (Malerie) Arnold, and Keagan Rose.
A private service will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 with Terry Holbert officiating. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 15, 2020
