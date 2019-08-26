Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rod Hineman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rod Hineman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rod Hineman Obituary
BELPRE - Rod Hineman, 73, of Belpre, died on Aug. 25, 2019 at Stewart.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Hineman; his son, David Lynn Hineman; his daughter, Kimberly Anne Hineman Weiner (Thomas); and two grandsons, Timothy and William Weiner.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Belpre Congregational Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rod's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.