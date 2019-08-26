|
BELPRE - Rod Hineman, 73, of Belpre, died on Aug. 25, 2019 at Stewart.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Hineman; his son, David Lynn Hineman; his daughter, Kimberly Anne Hineman Weiner (Thomas); and two grandsons, Timothy and William Weiner.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Belpre Congregational Church.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 27, 2019