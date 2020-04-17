|
COOLVILLE - Rodney Cremeans, 53,of Coolville, OH, passed away in Coolville, OH.
He was born Dec. 24, 1966 in Athens, OH, son of Sharon McDonald and the late Rodney Cremeans.
In addition to his mother Sharon McDonald, he is survived by his wife, Robyn Clatterbuck Cremeans; a son, Ryan Cremeans; two granddaughters, Aryanna Cremeans and Riley Cremeans; two brothers, Anthony Cremeans and Reece Cremeans and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney Cremeans.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Vanderhoof Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 18, 2020