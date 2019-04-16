Home

Rodney Moore Obituary
ATHENS - Rodney Curtiss Moore, 74, of West Alexandria, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, with his loving family at his side.
Rodney was born to Robert Ralph Moore and Fauna Shrieves Moore, on January 12, 1945, in Athens.
Rodney graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1964 where he excelled at football and track and field. He married Kim Pawlusiak Moore in 1987. Rodney was the President and Owner of West Carrollton Concrete Floors until he retired in 2002.
Rodney is survived by his wife Kim; his two children, Denise Trogdon (Taylor Trogdon, Sr.), and Curtis Moore; his two grandchildren, Taylor Trogdon, Jr. and Alexis Trogdon; his sister Sharon Scruggs; and many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and mother; a sister Nancy Moore; and his niece Laura Dawn Newman.
The family will receive friends and guests on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home in Athens, Ohio from noon to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside service will follow at New Marshfield Cemetery. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 17, 2019
