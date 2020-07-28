NELSONVILLE - Roger Davis, 77. "Caring Son" "Devoted Husband" "Loving Parent" "Skillful Worker" "Cheerful Friend" "American Patriot"

To the many relatives and friends who have known and loved Roger Wayne Davis these words reveal the special person he was to them.

Roger was born to June and Raymond Davis on Oct. 16, 1943, and departed this world on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, June and Raymond and an infant brother, Larry Davis. Surviving him are his loving wife, Jane Davis; daughters, Janet (Mike Brannigan) Sanford, and Tammy (Opha) Lawson; grandchildren, Deanna Sanford, Brittany Anderson, and Kelsey Varner; and great-grandchild, Shirley Anderson. He is also mourned by brother, Raymond Eugene Davis (Betty), four nieces and nephews, one great-niece, one great-nephew and many amazing friends.

Roger was graduated from Buchtel High School and attended Ohio University. He spent four years in the U.S. Air Force, including two in Germany. Upon his return to Nelsonville, he worked as a machinist at Yorde Machine Shop. He enjoyed trapshooting and leather crafts and developed an enthusiastic following with his "Big Daddy" Karaoke performances. He was a life member of the Amvets at Chauncey, Ohio, and a life member of the VFW of Nelsonville.

Calling hours will be observed on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Reverend Michael Thomas, officiating. (Face masks will be required.)

Burial will follow at Moler Family Cemetery, 20650 Laurel Run Road, Star Township, Hocking County, Ohio.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice.

