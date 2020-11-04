GLOUSTER - Roger A. Lowery, 66, of Glouster passed away Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born Jan. 24, 1954 in Nelsonville, he was the son of the late Lorenzo Dow and Ethel Blanch Zarley Lowery. He worked at Junction City Clay for 18 years and retired from Trimble Township. Roger was a member of Oakdale Church of Christ. He enjoyed carving walking sticks and collecting metal tins.
He is survived by a daughter, Teah Starrett of Corning; two grandchildren, Meah Lowery and Braiden Starrett; three brothers, Dow (Betty) Lowery Jr. of Glouster, Glenn Lowery of Glouster, and Bill (Cathy) Lowery of Circleville; four sisters, Carol (Marty) Hall of Georgia, Alice (Rodney) McKee of Trimble, Barb (Joe) McKee of Nelsonville, and Kay (Larry) Giffin of New Marshfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Rodger Powell officiating. Interment will be in the Beechgrove Cemetery, Perry County. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Please wear a face covering and observe social distancing as much as possible while attending services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com
