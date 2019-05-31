RUTLAND - Roger R. Black, 69, of Rutland, passed away, unexpectedly, at 10:21 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department.

Born Dec. 21, 1949 in Pomeroy, he was the son of the late Warren D. and Esther Schoppert Black. He was a retired supervisor for the Meigs Mine #2. He was a member of the Rutland Independent Holiness Church, member of the United Mine Workers of America, and a Master Mason of the Middleport Masonic Lodge #363 F.&M of Ohio.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lovsey Black, whom he married on Oct. 4, 1997 in Pomeroy; daughters, Melissa Werry of Ormond Beach, Florida, and Alicia Werry (Brett) Rhodes of Pomeroy; a special daughter, Allison Richie; son-in-law, Jeff Otworth; grandchildren, Collin Otworth, Jarrett Otworth, Reece Carper; special grandchildren, Zeke and Max Richie; brothers, Warren "Jerry" (Sharon) Black of Rutland, Kenneth Lynn Black of New Haven, West Virgina; sisters, Debi (Mike) Gilmore of Rutland, Brynda Faulk of Dexter, and Lynda Stewart Bates of Harrisburg, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Barbra Black Shaver, Arlene (Wayne) Keirns, Phyllis Bundy, Marilyn (Mike) Gingerich, and Linda (George) Cvetan; a brother-in-law, Larry Jones, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.

In addition to his parents, Roger is preceded in death by his daughter, Shelley K. Otworth; brother, Ronald Black; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harrison and Francis Lovsey; sisters-in-law, Joyce Black, Charlotte Jones; brothers-in-law, Gail Lovsey and Gilbert Lovsey.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Rutland Independent Holiness Church. Pastor Norman Matson, Pastor Gene Goodwin, and Pastor Donny Tillis will officiate. Interment will follow in the Rutland Cemetery, with Masonic Services given by the Middleport Lodge #363. Friends may call Monday from 3-8 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy, is entrusted with the arrangements.