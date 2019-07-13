ATHENS - Roger D. Radcliff, of Athens, passed away at his home Friday, July 5, 2019.

He was born to Ralph and Mary (McPherson) Radcliff on May 23, 1956 in Huntington, West Virginia.

Roger is survived by a daughter, Mallory Ann Radcliff; mother Mary Radcliff; a sister, Becky Vilseck (Jay); a niece, Jessica Cisco (Aaron), and nephew, Jonah Vilseck (Michele); and three great-nieces and -nephews.

He will be missed by many colleagues and friends, including dear friend, Jean Demosky, and Megan Myers.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Elizabeth Radcliff, and father, Ralph Radcliff.

As Professor Emeritus of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Ohio University, Roger's professional accomplishments are far too extensive to list. Highlights from over the years include administrative roles as Associate Dean of the Russ College of Engineering and Technology, Associate Chair and Graduate Chair for the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Director of the Ohio Space Grant Consortium, NASA Summer Faculty Fellow, and longtime advisor for the Society of Women Engineers. As a professor for 30 years, Dr. Radcliff made his students top priority, and shared his knowledge with thousands of future engineers before his retirement in 2011.

Roger's friends will tell you that once you broke through his tough exterior, you found a kind and generous man with a sharp wit. He always had a joke to share and loved to make people laugh. He was a wonderful father and made his daughter Mallory laugh with many corny jokes.

He was a faithful fan of the Buffalo Bills, and his alma mater's team, the WVU Mountaineers. Roger was a 3rd Degree Mason and member of Paramuthia Lodge 25 Free Masons, and a member of the American Legion Post 21.

A service will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home in Athens. Friends can arrive at 2 p.m. to share favorite stories with the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Society for the Blind, 1238 S Street, Sacramento, CA 95811.

Published in The Athens Messenger on July 14, 2019