1/1
Roger Wemer Jr.
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILLFIELD - Roger L. "Buster" Wemer Jr., 58 of Millfield passed away Tuesday July 14, 2020 at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens. He was born Aug. 10, 1961 in Athens. He was a Maintenance Tech for Spectrum, an Army Veteran, and a lifetime member of the Albany V.F.W. Post #9893. Roger enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing and playing cards. 
He is survived by his mother, Carolyn S. Wemer; a daughter, Chelsie (Jerry) McDaniel; step-son, Dustin Canter; two sisters, Kim (Pete) Russell and Tanya (Brian) Johnson; a brother, Terry Wemer; uncles, Jerry (Linda) Wemer and Colin (Nancy) Wemer; aunts, Brenda VanGundy, Norma (Don) Copeland, Ada (Harold) Pratt, and Becky Wemer; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roger L. Wemer Sr.; paternal grandparents, Ben and Dora Wemer; maternal grandparents, Harmon and Garnet Keirns; maternal step-grandmother, Louise Keirns; a nephew, David M. Holmes Jr.; uncles, Denzel Wemer, Carol Keirns, Gene Keirns, Gail Wemer, and Jerry VanGundy; and an aunt, Sandy Keirns. 
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Pastor Buford Brown officiating. Interment will be in the Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield, where there will be a military graveside service conducted by the United States Army and the Albany V.F.W. Color Guard Unit. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and wear a face covering while attending services as recommended by the CDC. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Morrison Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Morrison Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morrison Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved