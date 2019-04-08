Resources More Obituaries for Rollin Harris Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rollin Harris

Obituary Condolences Flowers ATHENS - Rollin "Dale" Harris of Athens, died on April 5, 2019 in his home, surrounded by and cared for by his loving family. He was born on Feb. 17, 1927 in Blue Rapids, Kansas.

Dale was born at his family farmhouse to Oscar and Maude Harris. He went to a small county school in Irving, Kansas until he was in fifth grade. He was the second of four children. Other than working on the farm, Dale worked various jobs from the age of 13. His first job was herding cattle. He also worked at an ice plant and a gas station.

Dale joined the Navy at age 17 and graduated high school in uniform. He was in the Navy from 1944-1947. His jobs were Fire King and payroll, because of his superior typing skills. He served on the USS Sellstrom DR 255.

Dale married Bobbie-Jo Sherman in May of 1946. He briefly attended The Ohio State University. Dale worked for Mullin-Kille Company in 1948; Rush Motor Sales, 1949-1950; Brown Publishing Company, 1954-1958; Baldwin Association Newspaper, 1959; Chillicothe Gazette, 1958-1970.

In 1970 Dale quit work to return to college, graduating from Ohio University with a degree in Education, specializing in Industrial Technology. He then taught at Logan Elm High School in Pickaway County until his retirement in 1994. Dale and Bobbie-Jo moved to Athens after his retirement where he lived until his death.

Dale had always been politically active, attending most of the Democrat party functions in Ross and Athens counties and serving on the Central Committee in Athens County.

Dale was involved in social causes throughout his entire life. He was a strong advocate for civil rights. He was a member of the NAACP, ITU Local 502, LECTA, OEA, NEA, and the ACLU.

Dale often caught people off guard with his witty remarks. All who knew him would agree he had a wicked sense of humor. His personality was sweet and agreeable. Dale was kind and gentle, and was loved by everyone who knew him. He gave the best hugs ever.

Besides parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brother, Done Harris; daughter, Sheila Shultz; granddaughter, Nancy Helen Thacker; and niece, Melissa Whewell.

Surviving are his wife of 73 years, Bobbie-Jo Harris; son, Robert (Izumi) Harris of Indianapolis; daughters Nancy (Jack) Robertson of Chillicothe, Jo (Michael) Carpenter of Athens, and Bonnie Stewart of Sacramento; grandchildren Christopher (Vickie) Harris of Atlanta, Ted (Melissa Connor) Harris of Sacramento, LeaDawn Robertson of Circleville, Anya Robertson of Seattle, Michael Robertson of Chillicothe, Lydia Thacker of Chillicothe, Kate (Donnie) Colburn of Denver, Frankie Thacker of Chillicothe, Robert (Allie) Carpenter of Denver, Eric Carpenter of Athens, and Sean and Alicia Harris of Indianapolis; great-grandchildren Houston Hutcheson and Ronnie Harris of Atlanta, James and Jacob Scott of Circleville, Wilder and Eva Fae Harris of Sacramento, Malachi McCormick of Seattle, and Haley, Peyton and Paisley of Georgia; sisters Marge Houge of Topeka, Kansas and Dorothy Hula of Marysville, Kansas; sister-in-law Julie Harris of Spring, Texas; many nieces and nephews and several "children by choice" to whom he was another father; and his dog, Oliver.

Dale donated his body to the Osteopathic School of Ohio University for medical research. His body will be cremated and returned to the family. In lieu of flowers a contribution to the Southeastern Ohio Food Bank at 1005 Circle Drive, Logan, Ohio 43138 is greatly appreciated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.