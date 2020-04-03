|
|
Ronald Allen, 68, New Marshfield, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born Nov. 13, 1951, in Nelsonville, the son of Jess and Beatrice Hartman Allen. He was a heavy equipment operator for Diamond Stone Quarry.
Ron is survived by his wife, Sharon Ely Allen; children, Shawn (Tanya) Allen of Conway, S,C., Jeromy Allen, Justin Allen both of New Marshfield; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruth Stimel and Neil Allen both of Nelsonville, Lelia (Dave) Rathburn, and Jim Allen, both of Zaleski.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by son, Jamie Allen; and brother, Edward Allen.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in the New Marshfield Cemetery. Arrangements are by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 4, 2020