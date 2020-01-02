|
ATHENS - Ronald William Davis, 60, of Athens, died Sunday, Dec. 29. 2019, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born Feb. 1, 1959 in Washington D.C., he was the son of the late Emmett Foster Hartley and Zinnia Savannah Hall Hartley.
He was employed for 10 years as an auxiliary policeman for the Glouster Police Department and as a security guard at Taco Bell in Logan.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 40 years, Georgia Showalter Davis; his daughter, Patty (Steve Morrison) Davis of Athens; a grandson, Robert Johnson; a granddaughter, Kelly Richardson; a great grandchild, Raelyn Johnson; four sisters, Linda Capehart of Athens, Dianne Harrel of Pomeroy, Debbie (Jim) Jeffers of Shade and Cindy Miller of New Marshfield; four brothers, Floyd Hartley of Columbus, Dennis Hartley of Albany, Mark (Jody) Hartley of Shade and Eddie Hartley of Athens. He is also survived by his best friend, Randy Thress.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, Michael Davis.
Graveside service will be conducted Friday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m. at Clark's Chapel Cemetery, Athens with Pastor James Stewart officiating. Family and friends may gather noon on Friday at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 3, 2020