Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home
14040 Locust Street
Murray City, OH 43144
(740) 762-2251
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Sanborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Sanborn


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Sanborn Obituary
MILLFIELD - Ronald C. Sanborn, 57, of Millfield, Ohio, passed away March 8, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Ronnie was born June 1, 1961, in Chauncey, Ohio, to Elmer Sanborn and Virginia Berg.
Ronnie enjoyed spending time with his daughter and granddaughters, taking walks and camping. He was a great handyman and always made you laugh.
Surviving are his daughter, Echo (Keith) Brown; granddaughters, Grace and Savanna; stepdaughter Jamie Poore; siblings, Rick (Carol) Sanborn, Rod (Cathy) Sanborn, Rocky (Elaine) Sanborn and Dona (Gary) Christian; his girlfriend, Sharon; and several nieces and nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Tom Actkinson.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at the website www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown Funeral Home
Download Now