|
|
MILLFIELD - Ronald C. Sanborn, 57, of Millfield, Ohio, passed away March 8, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Ronnie was born June 1, 1961, in Chauncey, Ohio, to Elmer Sanborn and Virginia Berg.
Ronnie enjoyed spending time with his daughter and granddaughters, taking walks and camping. He was a great handyman and always made you laugh.
Surviving are his daughter, Echo (Keith) Brown; granddaughters, Grace and Savanna; stepdaughter Jamie Poore; siblings, Rick (Carol) Sanborn, Rod (Cathy) Sanborn, Rocky (Elaine) Sanborn and Dona (Gary) Christian; his girlfriend, Sharon; and several nieces and nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Tom Actkinson.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at the website www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 13, 2019