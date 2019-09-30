|
|
GANDEEVILLE, West Virginia - Ronda M. Harry, 73, of Gandeeville, West Virginia passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Gandeeville.
She was born June 6, 1946 in Athens County.
She is survived by special friends, Kenneth Ankney and Janet Peters of Gandeeville; and several other friends and family members.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma Parks Matheny; a brother, Timothy Hartley; and husbands, Abe Ullman and Gary Wayne Harry.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, with John Wright officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the time of service.
A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 1, 2019