Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronda Harry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronda M. Harry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronda M. Harry Obituary
GANDEEVILLE, West Virginia - Ronda M. Harry, 73, of Gandeeville, West Virginia passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Gandeeville.
She was born June 6, 1946 in Athens County.
She is survived by special friends, Kenneth Ankney and Janet Peters of Gandeeville; and several other friends and family members.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma Parks Matheny; a brother, Timothy Hartley; and husbands, Abe Ullman and Gary Wayne Harry. 
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, with John Wright officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the time of service.
A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morrison Funeral Chapel
Download Now