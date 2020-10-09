1/
Rose Cooper Brown
ATHENS - Rose Anna Cooper Brown, 68, of Athens passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus after an extended illness. Born Apr. 25, 1952 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Stephen A. Cooper and Virginia Rose Koska Cooper.
A graduate of Athens High School, Rose was employed at Ohio University, Diagnostic Hybrids and Hickory Creek Nursing Center. She loved and enjoyed her children, her grandchildren and her family.
Rose is survived by her two children, Anthony S. Cooper and Kelly R. Brown; two grandchildren, Darian Jones and Devan Hammond; two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Grayson Jones; three brothers, Stephen Cooper, Edwin (Shelly) Cooper and Larry Cooper; and her best friend, Louella "Cookie" Meadows.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. at Athens Memory Gardens with Rev. William O. Hunter officiating. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
