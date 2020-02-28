|
|
Edna Rose "Rose or Rosie" Mace, age 86, of New Marshfield, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, Jan. 30, 2020 at The Laurels of Athens. Born July 3, 1933 in New Marshfield, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Naomi Ann Barber Dicken.
She was a graduate of Waterloo High School and attended the Mineral Holiness Church where she played piano for 40 plus years. She truly loved being a Mother and putting others needs ahead of her own. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Rose and her late husband, Arthur, where married Jan. 11, 1954 in Richmond, Indiana.
Rose is survived by two daughters, Theresa (Lloyd Pittman) Whiteman of Pomeroy and Doris (Joel) Miller of Nome, ND; four sons, David (Deborah) Mace of New Marshfield, Patrick (Mary) Mace of Millfield, Clem (Polly) Mace of Nelsonville and Mark (Stefanie) Mace of Albany; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen (Rex) Anderson of Punta Gorda, FL and Grace (Hank) Lehman of Carroll.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Arthur M. Mace, who passed away peacefully Jan. 23, 2020; four sisters, Alice Pierce Hamby, Esther Dressler, Doris Mace, and Harriett "Dixie" Dinsmoor; two brothers, George and Charles "Hotdog" Dicken.
Funeral service will be conducted Monday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Bud Allman officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 1, 2020