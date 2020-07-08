1/1
Rose McGrath
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THE PLAINS - Rose Marie McGrath, 72, of The Plains died Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home. Born March 9, 1948 in Fairview, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of the late Bud David and Patsy Massey David.
A graduate of Fairview (OK) High School, she was employed for 31 years in public service. First, as a clerk with the Athens County Board of Elections and secondly, as a clerk with the Athens County Water & Sewer Department. She moved to the Athens area in 1969. She and her family are involved in Barrel Horse racing. She was a member of the National Barrel Horse Association and participated in many horse shows. She loved horses and dogs, especially her pet dog Gizmo. She was also an active member of the National Democratic Party.
Rose is survived by two daughters, Charlene (Doyle) Butler of St. Marys, WV and Amanda McGrath of The Plains; two sons, Samuel (Ellen) Patterson of Paigeville and Matthew (Christine) McGrath of Albany; four grandchildren, Charla (Tim) Gretz of The Plains, Robert McGrath of The Plains, Operations Specialist Andrea McGrath with the U.S. Navy and Annie McGrath of Albany; two great-grandchildren, Shyanna and Conner Gretz; two special grandchildren, Cassiopeia and Megan Rose Moseley; two sisters, Anna Martens and Neva Sharp both of Oklahoma; and two brothers, Eddie Miller and John David both of Oklahoma.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Eddie McGrath in 1998. Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, July 18 from 3-5 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Family and friends are encouraged to attend and share stories. A dinner will be held following the gathering, the location will be announced. Please share a memory, send a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved