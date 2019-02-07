Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1375
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Johnson


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy Johnson Obituary
NELSONVILLE - Roy W. Johnson, 70, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away at home with family at his side, on Feb. 1, 2019.
Roy was a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend.
Roy was born Jan. 13, 1949, in Hocking County, Ohio, to Carl and Grace Johnson. He was just a simple man who loved driving truck and hauling trees and coal.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Debra Johnson; sons, Carl "Jayson" and Shane Johnson; daughter, Joline (Lindsey) Danielson; grandchildren, Rebekah, Cody and Caley Johnson, and Travis Danielson; brothers, Donald, Roger and Robert Johnson; and sister, Arvella Lehman.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Lonice, Woody and Harold Johnson.
Calling hours will be observed from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, at Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Warren-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now