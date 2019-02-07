|
NELSONVILLE - Roy W. Johnson, 70, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away at home with family at his side, on Feb. 1, 2019.
Roy was a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend.
Roy was born Jan. 13, 1949, in Hocking County, Ohio, to Carl and Grace Johnson. He was just a simple man who loved driving truck and hauling trees and coal.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Debra Johnson; sons, Carl "Jayson" and Shane Johnson; daughter, Joline (Lindsey) Danielson; grandchildren, Rebekah, Cody and Caley Johnson, and Travis Danielson; brothers, Donald, Roger and Robert Johnson; and sister, Arvella Lehman.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Lonice, Woody and Harold Johnson.
Calling hours will be observed from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, at Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 8, 2019