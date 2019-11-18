|
|
BUCHTEL - Rozella (Brockman) Brown, 89, passed away peacefully at her home in Buchtel on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Rozella was born in Richmond, Indiana and lived for many years in Cincinnati before moving to Southeast Ohio. She loved her family and enjoyed being a Tupperware lady for many years.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Linda Stover, Sue Ham, Carla Bedunah, Paula Burt, John R., Victor, Roger, Jay and Luther; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and many friends and extended family.
Rozella was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, John C. Brown; parents, Luther and Grace (Isaacs) Brockman; a sister, Ruby Steele; and brothers, Raymond, Ralph and Roland Brockman.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, with Rev. Mike Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Whitmore Cemetery, Buchtel, immediately following the service.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 11 a.m. to time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 19, 2019