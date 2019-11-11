|
|
BUCHTEL - Ruth Alice Johnson, 78, of Buchtel, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 19, 1941 in Bessemer, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sam and Ruth Buckley McDonald. She was married to Terry M. Johnson for 58 years, who survives.
She was a member of Buchtel United Methodist Church. Ruth loved her pets. She was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.
Along with her husband, Ruth is survived by daughters, Teresa Pack of New Albany, Indiana and Kathy Yinger of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Chris (Erin) Pack, Josh Pack and Nathan Pack, all of New Albany, Indiana, Audra Yinger and Chris Yinger both of Nelsonville; several great-grandchildren; nephews, Ricky McDonald and Anthony (Christy) Johnson; and a niece, Christy McDonald.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Terry Johnson Jr.; three brothers, Carl, Charles and Ira Estal McDonald; and a son-in-law, Steven Yinger.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Dave Shoemaker officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Ruth Alice Johnson may be made to the Athens County Humane Society, PO Box 765, Athens, OH 45701.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Pastor Dave and Beverly Shoemaker; and Larissa, Danielle and Janet at OhioHealth Hospice for their care and concern for Ruth.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 12, 2019