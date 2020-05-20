On Friday, May 15, 2020, our loving mother and grandmother, Ruth Gaynell Bojanowski, went to be with the Lord our God in Heaven at the age of 98.
Ruth was born on (Easter Eve) April 15, 1922 in Bidwell, OH (daughter of the late George W. and Ethel Dyer Walter), and would be forever known by her 7 older sisters as the "Easter Baby." A chocolate bar debate, turned into a marriage of 57 years for Ruth and her late husband, Arthur W. (WWII veteran). Together with their strong Faith, they raised four talented children. Ruth worked at the Army Depot during the war then later as a Librarian and Secretary for the Whitehall City Schools (OH). When Ruth moved permanently to the "little red cabin in the woods" that her husband built, this self-proclaimed "country girl" became a proof-reader for the Athens Messenger newspaper. Everyone in town knew Ruth, she was the self-taught organist at Glouster UMC until she retired at 96 years young. Ruth's involvement as a founding member at Whitehall UMC carried over to her Glouster church where she was dedicated to the Women's Group, Bible Study, Youth Group, and Missionary Support. The church and her family were Ruth's biggest passions, but she also loved to read, do counted cross-stitch, play board games and write poetry. When you received a card from Ruth, she most likely included a Bible verse and a poem with it.
Survived by her daughter, Barbara (John) Matejcik of The Villages, FL; three sons, Darryl (Terry) Bojanowski of Manville, NJ, Steven (Jean) Bojanowski of Greeley, CO, and David Bojanowski of Lancaster; along with 11 grandchildren, and the many blessing of great-grandchildren; Ruth is also survived by her sister-in-law, Erna Scholten of Columbus and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at Maplewood Cemetery while a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Glouster United Methodist Church 17 Cherry St. Glouster, OH 45732.
Published in The Athens Messenger from May 20 to May 22, 2020.