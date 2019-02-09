ATHENS - Ruth Conkey, 95, of Athens, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday morning, Feb. 8, 2019, at The Laurels of Athens.

Born Oct. 12, 1923 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Curtis and Zora DeWeese Yeager.

She graduated from Point Pleasant High School in 1941 and moved to Athens shortly after. She enjoyed her family, gatherings with her sisters, sports and spring so she could plant her flowers. She was a member of the Richland United Methodist Church and more recently attended the Romans Road Church at The Laurels of Athens.

She is survived by two sons, Gary and Brian Conkey, both of Athens; five grandchildren, Joe (Tiffany) Sparhawk of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, Jamie (Aaron) Sparhawk-Mather of Athens, Julie (Bryon Broka) Sparhawk of Athens, Jason (Sarah) Sparhawk of Columbus, Kurt (Heather) Conkey of Athens; 13 great-grandchildren, Mallie, Jackson, Jon, Brock, Ryann, Adalyn, Olivia, Harper, Brice, Avery, Nash, Boone, Austin; two sisters, Millie Hooper, Glenna Grim; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in 1986, Vaughn; a daughter, Jean Sparhawk; a son-in-law, Jon Sparhawk; a brother, Buster Yeager; three sisters, Martha Lou Bingham, Emogene Coen, Cora Mae Hooper; seven brothers-in-law, George Hooper, Earl Hooper, Bruce Bingham, Emory Coen, and Richard Grim, Virgil Conkey, Vernon Conkey; two sisters-in-law, Pauline Conkey and Pauline Conkey.

Services will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, with Rev. Barry B. Bolin officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family would like to thank The Laurels of Athens and OhioHealth Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Laurels of Athens.