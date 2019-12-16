|
HOWARD - Ruth L. Dunlevy, 87, of Howard, passed away Dec. 14, 2019 at her home. She was born May 29, 1932 in Waterloo Township, Athens County to Harry and Zena (Pinney) Tope.
Ruth was a member of the Red Hatters and former member of the Danville United Methodist Church. Ruth attended and enjoyed activities at the Station Break.
She is survived by her four children, Marie (Jack) Long of Columbus, Barbara (Greg) Johnson of Westerville, Kenneth (Laurie) Dunlevy of Tennessee, and Sherrie Farley of Mount Vernon; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; one sister Bessie Loper and two brothers Carl and Gerald Tope.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Dunlevy in 2014 and three sisters Alice, Mary, and Helen.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lasater Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, where the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. The family will observe a private burial in Blendon Twp. Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to the Station Break Senior Center, 160 Howard Street, Mount Vernon, 43050.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 17, 2019