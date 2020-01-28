|
|
Ruth E. Chaney, 70, Albany, passed away Jan. 10, 2020, in Seminole, Florida. Born Dec. 3, 1949, in Londonderry, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Darrel E. and Madaline (Weaver) Ice.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Frederick C. Chaney; daughter, Lucinda; granddaughter, Kaelen, and brother, Newt (Tutty) Ice, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to her parents, brothers, Richard Ice, Raymond Ice, and sister, Linda Lou Allman preceded her in death.
Ruth thoroughly enjoyed life, she enjoyed her career as a Registered Nurse, being a loving wife and mother, friend, sister, her hobby of sewing, and most of all she loved being "Grandma".
Per her wishes, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 26, 2020