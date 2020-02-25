|
ATHENS - Ruth Ellen Story, 105, a resident of Lindley Inn, The Plains, OH, passed away, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
Ruth Ellen was born Jan. 17, 1915, to the late Frank Dustin and Lora Guthrie Story on a homestead along Bear Wallow Ridge, Meigs County, Ohio. The Guthrie and Story families were pioneers in both Athens and Meigs Counties and She was a member of First Families of Athens County. Ruth Ellen is the last of her family direct line. She was preceded in death by an infant brother, Paul Singer Story.
She lived in Columbus, OH, 1917-1942, graduated from Columbus North High School, Buckeye State Business College, and received Certified Professional Secretary status at The Ohio State University, 1957. She was employed at the Central Ohio Paper Company, Columbus. On Her return to the area, she was an executive secretary for The Mc Bee Company for 30 years and retired from the City of Athens as utilities billing supervisor in 1983.
She was a member of the former First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Athens, where She served as an elder, first treasurer of the endowment fund, group missions leader, and church school teacher.
Ruth Ellen organized the Athens Chapter, International Association of Administrative Professionals in 1955. She was a member of Ames Chapter, DAR, Business and Professional Women's Club, Higley Study Circle, and Lydia Lash Evans. Also, she was a member of the Athens County Historical Society and Museum and served as the official historian for Athens County's observance of their 1776-1976 Bicentennial.
Ruth Ellen received the Athens County Quota Club's community award for 1999 for her efforts in organizing a service day and securing the services of Logan Monument Co. to re-set and clean tombstones toppled by a flash flood in Orange Cemetery, Lottridge Road, July 1998. Also, she helped raise funds to replace the Orange Christian Church building after the original building was washed away in the same flash flood.
She is survived by Diana, Stephen and Alicia Curtis, West Bloomfield, MI, and Rachel Guthrie, Guysville. Special mention includes Pandy Reiser for befriending Ruth Ellen during her stay at Lindley Inn. Also, close family friends of more than 51 years, The Rev. Dr. James T. Grooms, Trustee and Caregiver of more than 25 years with the full support of his wife Marcia Ann and family, Sherry Smith of Livonia, MI, Christian and Alexis Krozal of South Lyon, MI, and Nicholas Smith of Ann Arbor, MI.
Graveside services were conducted by Rev. James Lambert at Orange Cemetery, Carthage Township, Lottridge Road, near Ruth Ellen's place of birth, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Arrangements are made by Jagers and Sons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to The Ruth Ellen Story Scholarship Fund, School of Communications, Ohio University in care of the Ohio University Foundation P. O. Box 689, Athens OH. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 26, 2020