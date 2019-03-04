MILLFIELD - Ruth A. "Butch" Russell, 69, of Millfield, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Athens.

She was born Dec. 16, 1949 in Athens County to the late Wilbur and Mary Keirns McCune. She retired from Ohio University. She was a 4-H advisor and committee member, an avid quilter, and she enjoyed reading.

She is survived by her husband, Lance E. Russell of Millfield; a daughter, Amber (Everett) Rutter of Lancaster; a special nephew, Cole Shifflet; several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews; brothers, Jerry (Judy) McCune of Millfield, and Roger (Cathy) McCune of Millfield; sisters, Marian (Jim) Reazor of Florida and Bonnie Shifflet of Glouster; and brothers-in-law, Howard (Ruth) Russell of Millfield and Dave (Norma) Russell of Millfield.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Chris Russell; sisters, Wilma Jackson and Patty Shifflet; brother, Joe McCune; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Mildred Russell; and brother-in-law, John (Goldie) Russell.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Bishopville Church of Christ, 6555 S. State Route 78, Glouster. Interment will be in the Hilltop Cemetery in Millfield. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 5-8 p.m.

Contributions in Butch's memory can be made to a .

Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 5, 2019