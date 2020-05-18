Ruth Shumate
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ATHENS - Ruth E. Shumate, 92, of Athens, died Saturday morning, May 16, 2020 at The Lindley Inn.
Born Dec. 30, 1927 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Leonard and Martha Morris Bowling.
She is survived by three daughters, Ellen (Jim Smith) Shumate, Nancy J Shumate, Karen L Barnhart; two grandsons, Derek (Cindy) Barnhart, Jason Barnhart; and two great-grandchildren, Breah and Griffin Barnhart.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Shumate; six brothers and four sisters.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Oak Hill Cemetery, Oak Hill, Ohio. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved