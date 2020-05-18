ATHENS - Ruth E. Shumate, 92, of Athens, died Saturday morning, May 16, 2020 at The Lindley Inn.
Born Dec. 30, 1927 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Leonard and Martha Morris Bowling.
She is survived by three daughters, Ellen (Jim Smith) Shumate, Nancy J Shumate, Karen L Barnhart; two grandsons, Derek (Cindy) Barnhart, Jason Barnhart; and two great-grandchildren, Breah and Griffin Barnhart.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Shumate; six brothers and four sisters.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Oak Hill Cemetery, Oak Hill, Ohio.
Published in The Athens Messenger from May 18 to May 20, 2020.