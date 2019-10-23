Home

Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Samuel Henderson
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ohio University Inn
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ohio University Inn
Samuel T. Henderson


1931 - 2019
Samuel T. Henderson Obituary
ATHENS - Samuel Thompson Henderson, 88, of Athens, died peacefully Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at The Laurels in Athens.
Born Feb. 14, 1931, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Miriam Jo Henderson (nee Clippinger); his parents, Samuel L. and Erma L. Henderson; and his four sisters.
Dr. Henderson dedicated his professional life to public education and school administration. After he retired as superintendent of Athens City Schools, he served many years as a financial consultant to struggling school districts across Ohio.
He loved being a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. He was a faithful servant of God and longtime member of Athens First United Methodist Church. He served his country and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. His love, generosity and sense of humor will always be cherished by his family and friends.
Sam is survived by his five children, Ellen (George) Tingwald, Beth (Loring) Lovett, Carol Henderson, Joanne (Tim) Pearson and Tom (Denine) Henderson; eight grandchildren, William (Stephanie) Lovett, Joseph (Graelin) Pearson, Karl Tingwald, Jeffrey Pearson, Mark Tingwald, Todd Lovett, Sarah Pearson and Craig Henderson; two great-grandchildren, Hannah Dennis and Miles Lovett; and his brother-in-law, William Clippinger.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Ohio University Inn, with Rev. Robert McDowell officiating. Friends may visit with the family at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Athens First United Methodist Church Pastor's Discretionary Fund, 2 S. College St., Athens, OH 45701.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 24, 2019
