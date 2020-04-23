|
|
MURRAY CITY - Sandra Bookman, 67, of Murray City, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Rosella McDonald; a father-in-law, Jack Bookman and Kip Bookman; and a sister, Judy Wolfe. Surviving is husband, Gregory Bookman; daughter, Lisa Bookman; and Roger Robinette; grandchildren, Garrett Bookman Shyana and Andy Matheny; great-grandchildren, Case and Huck brothers; and sisters, Deb and Elly McDonald Robert, Peggy McDonald, Barbara and Eugene Smith, and Diane and Bruce Roberts. Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 24, 2020