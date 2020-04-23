Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Bookman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Bookman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Bookman Obituary
MURRAY CITY - Sandra Bookman, 67, of Murray City, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Rosella McDonald; a father-in-law, Jack Bookman and Kip Bookman; and a sister, Judy Wolfe. Surviving is husband, Gregory Bookman; daughter, Lisa Bookman; and Roger Robinette; grandchildren, Garrett Bookman Shyana and Andy Matheny; great-grandchildren, Case and Huck brothers; and sisters, Deb and Elly McDonald Robert, Peggy McDonald, Barbara and Eugene Smith, and Diane and Bruce Roberts. Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -