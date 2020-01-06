Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Boring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Boring

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Boring Obituary
NELSONVILLE - Sandra K. Boring, 66, Nelsonville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her residence.
Born Feb. 22, 1953, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Orland B. and Mary Barnes McMullen. She was a self-employed house cleaner, attended Hocking College, and loved crafts.
She is survived by a son, William Boring of New Lexington; brother, Bruce McMullen of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Wyatt Boring, Gennifer Rae, Austin Luderman, James Rae, of Zanesville; Shoshana Rae; great-granddaughter Amy Renesmee Lynn Williams; former daughter-in-law Amy and Hunter Fulcher all Zanesville; step-daughter Janet Boring; and step-granddaughter Juanita DeSiree Boring.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Richard Boring; sister, Susan Jane McMullen; and step-child, Mary Boring.
Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home with Brother John Johnson officiating. Burial will in the Haning Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -